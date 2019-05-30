Email This Animal's Info to a Friend

|*SHREK - ID#A326211
Shelter staff named me SHREK.
I am a neutered male,brown and white Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.
I have been at the shelter since May 21, 2019.
I was made available on 05/30/19 .
This information was refreshed 0 minutes ago and may not represent all of the animals at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.
|For more information about this animal, call:
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at (612) 673-6222
Ask for information about animal ID number A326211